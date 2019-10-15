Bunkie mayor invites area youth to participate in Punt-Pass-Kick this Sunday

A local "Punt, Pass & Kick" event will be held in Bunkie at Panther Stadium (467 S. Cottonwood St.) this Sunday (Oct. 20) for boys and girls ages 6-15.

The competition begins at 2 p.m., Mayor Bruce Coulon said.

Coulon said it has been several years since a PPK event was held in the parish. Some parish youth have competed in events outside of Avoyelles Parish.

"I wanted a program for the kids of the community to be involved in," Coulon said. He remembered the fun of the PPK and spearheaded an effort to revive it in Bunkie.

The event will be open to any youth. Participants must register online at www.ppkusa.com. Parents must provide a copy of the child's birth certificate at the event.

Registration is free and winners will qualify to compete at the state level at LSU later this year, the mayor added.