Avoyelles Ducks Unlimited to hold banquet Nov. 8

The Avoyelles Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will hold its annual banquet on Nov. 8 at the Paragon Casino Resort Mari Center.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.

The night will include a live auction, silent auction, a gun raffle and tier raffles.

The chapter will also recognize Greenwing youth organization members, ages 16 and under, as future leaders in conservation of North America’s waterfowl.

All youth in attendance will be eligible for a special gift and a free membership. A drawing will also be held for one youth duck hunt and a lifetime hunting license.

Tickets are $50 for a single, $75 for a couple and $1,000 for a table of eight. Kids ages 11 and under are free.

Ticket costs include a one-year membership to the organization, a subscription to the monthly Ducks Unlimited magazine and dinner for the evening.

For more information or to purchase tickets call Dr. L.J. Mayeux at (318) 253-5392, Jimmy Armand at 359-1851 or Steven Marcotte at (318) 201-7014.