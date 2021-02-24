Flag football league holding 'Combine Day' at Panther Stadium Saturday

For the past two months, boys and girls have been registering to participate in a local flag football program for children in grades K-8. This Saturday those young athletes have the opportunity to show the league coaches "what they've got" at "Combine Day."

The Dream League NFL Flag Football program event will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 27) in Bunkie Magnet's Panther Stadium.

League organizer Chris Robinson said the event is similar to a draft, with the coaches being able to see the skill level of the children. The intent is to ensure a balanced, competitive league where one team may have a wealth of talent that would allow it to dominate.

"This is not a try out," Robinson stressed. "Every child who registered will be placed on a team. Combine Day just gives the coaches an opportunity to look at the players before the teams are set."

Coaches will be calling parents early next week with more information on their child's team and practice schedule. The league's season starts March 20.

Robinson said children can register for the league at Combine Day, but that is the deadline.

There are four co-ed age groups for teams -- grades K-2, 3-4, 5-6 and 7-8. Players must be between the ages of 5 and 14.

There is an $80 registration fee, which covers a jersey, shorts, football and flags. If a student wishes to wear cleats to play, the parents must purchase those, Robinson noted.

Flag football is a non-contact sport, so there are no pads and helmets worn.

There are two four-team "franchises" in both Bunkie and Marksville, meaning there are two sets of teams for all age categories, he said. There are individual age group teams in several of the smaller communities in the parish. There are also teams from Alexandria and Evangeline Parish in the Bunkie-based league. Robinson said the league is open for teams from any neighboring parish.

"This year all games will be played at Panther Stadium," Robinson said. "We hope next year to be able to move the games around the parish."

Robinson said the Dream League's "title sponsor" for this season is Laborde Earles Law Firm.

For more information, visit the league's website at thedreamleague318.com