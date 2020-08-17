Angola inmate killed in fight at Angola

ANGOLA -- An inmate was allegedly killed by his cell mate at about 3 p.m. Monday (Aug. 17) at the Louisiana State Penitentiary today. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana Department of Corrections agents are investigating the incident.

Correctional officers making routine rounds discovered the fight. The injured inmate died at the prison shortly after the fight was broken up.

The other inmate involved in the fight is in investigative segregation, a DOC spokesman said.

Charges against the suspect are pending the outcome of the investigation and autopy, which will be done later this week.

DOC reported that no additional details of the case will be available until after the investigation is concluded.