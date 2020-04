BATON ROUGE – Today, April 24, Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the Louisiana COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force Meeting.

At 3 p m he will hold a media briefing about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19.

He will be joined by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy.

As of Thursday, April 23, there were 25,739 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, with 1,540 deaths.