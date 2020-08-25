10pm update from Lake Charles National weather service : Laura will strengthen rapidly

Hurricane Laura is expected to rapidly intensify (+30 mph) over the next 24 hours. The landfall projection shows southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning as a category three hurricane.

The storm surge forecast is 9 to 14 feet above ground level for coastal areas. A storm surge warning is now in effect. Catastrophic and life threatening flooding is expected – not just at the coast but as far inland as the I-10 corridor of southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for all of southeast Texas and most of southwest Louisiana. Expect widespread power outages, trees downed, homes and businesses damaged.

Rainfall of 5 to 10 inches with locally 15 inches will cause flooded roads. This rainfall will have a hard time draining due to the storm surge. Water rescues will likely be required if people are on the road and stay in the area.

Roger Erickson

Warning Coordination Meteorologist

National Weather Service

Lake Charles, LA