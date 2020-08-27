2 am update of Hurricane Laura

Here is the 2:00 AM update for Laura:

Location: 30.0°N 93.3°W

Moving: N at 15 mph

Min pressure: 941 mb

Max sustained: 140 mph

40 miles from Port Arthur, TX

10 miles from Lake Charles, LA

Maximum recorded winds so far have been in the 130 to 140 mph range between Cameron and Lake Charles. The eye is about to move over downtown Lake Charles.

Storm surge is over 10 feet in Cameron, and it will be pulling inland across Cameron and southern Calcasieu Parishes over the next 6 to 12 hours.

Roger

Roger Erickson

Warning Coordination Meteorologist

National Weather Service

Lake Charles, LA

Winds currently in Marksviile are 44 mph from the southeast