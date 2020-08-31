Burn ban in effect for 20 parishes hit by Hurricane Laura

A "burn ban" is in effect for 20 parishes that suffered significant damage by Hurricane Laura, State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain announced in a joint statement Sunday. The ban begins today (Aug. 31) and affects Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, Jackson, Jeff Davis, LaSalle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Sabine, Union, Vernon and Winn. It will be in effect until it is rescinded.

Private burning in those parishes will only be allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government.

“The extensive damage caused Hurricane Laura includes several water systems. That means many communities are without adequate water service for potential fire suppression needs,” Browning said. "This order will hopefully assist local first responders by reducing unnecessary fire calls that they will be challenged to answer due to a lack of infrastructure, resources and personnel already tasked with Laura recovery efforts.”

This ban shall not apply to prescribed burns LDAF, by those trained and certified by LDAF or by those conducting prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” under state law.

Violation of the order could result in criminal and/or civil penalties.