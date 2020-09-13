Cleco preparing for Tropical Storm Sally And encourages customers to prepare

Sept. 13, 2020 (Noon) – Cleco is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Sally which is expected to make landfall in the company’s southeast service territory as a hurricane late Monday nightinto Tuesday morning.

“Preparation efforts are underway for Tropical Storm Sally,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management.

“With the track of the storm expected to impact our southeast customers, we are moving internal resources and equipment from areas outside of the storm’s path to the St. Tammany Parish area.

Additionally, our logistics team has begun response preparations such as securing lodging for crews.” In addition to internal resources, the company is shifting one-third of its contractor line mechanics and vegetation specialists, or approximately 500 people, from its Hurricane Laura restoration efforts to Tropical Storm Sally.

The company expects this number to fluctuate as the track of the storm and its impact become better known.

“As we are wrapping up power restoration efforts and system repairs across much of our service territory, we are able to shift resources in preparation of Tropical Storm Sally,” said Lass.

“This redirect of resources will not impact our continued restoration efforts and system repairs for Hurricane Laura.”Cleco has restored power to 99 percent of customers impacted by Hurricane Laura.

In preparation for Tropical Storm Sally, Cleco encourages customers to:

Prepare a storm kit – gather supplies you might need for an outage, including flashlight, batteries, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water, medication and a first aid kit.

 Clear patio furniture and other objects that could move in high winds and cause damage or injury. 

Charge cell phones, tablets and laptops.

 Do not connect portable generators to your home’s electrical wiring and never operate in an enclosed space like a garage. If water is getting close to your home or business, turn off individual breakers and then turn off the electricity at the main breaker.  Remember to call 911 and Cleco at 1-800-622-6537 to report an unsafe situation involving electricity.