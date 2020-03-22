Louisiana Public Broadcasting to Present Governor’s Statewide Roundtable

(Baton Rouge, LA.) – Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB), in partnership with the Office of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, presents a live statewide discussion on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 on Monday, March 23 at 7PM, live from LPB studios in Baton Rouge.

The news special will air on LPB and WYES & WLAE in New Orleans. LPB will also feed this special to all of Louisiana’s commercial television and radio stations throughout Louisiana.

Viewers can also stream COVID-19: Louisiana’s Response at lpb.org/live. Other streaming options include LPB’s app, Facebook and Twitter pages. New Orleans broadcaster Sally-Ann Roberts will host the live discussion.

Governor Edwards will be joined by health experts and members of his administration to discuss a variety of topics associated with the evolving coronavirus pandemic during the live broadcast and to answer questions from the public. Residents are encouraged to go to http://www.lpb.org/questions to submit possible questions to ask the governor. The deadline to submit questions is Sunday, March 22 at 5pm.