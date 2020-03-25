President Trump approves 'Major Disaster Declaration' to combat COVID-19 in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — President Donald Trump has approved a statewide "Major Disaster Declaration" related to Louisiana's response to the spread of COVID-19, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today. The declaration allows the federal government to provide additional support for state and local agencies dealing with the public health emergency.

"I want to thank President Trump for his quick action on my request for a major disaster declaration for Louisiana," Edwards said. "Because of the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, we have overwhelmed our stocks of key resources and supplies for hospitals, first responders and emergency managers. This declaration should allow for additional resources from the federal government and provide us with more tools and equipment to treat the sick and increase our hospital capacity.

"We have taken aggressive mitigation measures to flatten our curve," Edwards continued, "and this Major Disaster Declaration will help us further combat COVID-19 in Louisiana. I am very appreciative of the President’s quick approval of Louisiana's request, and the federal government’s support throughout our response. And I appreciate our congressional delegation’s help in securing this declaration."

Gov. Edwards previously issued a Public Health Emergency on March 11 in response to the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana. So far, COVID-19 has affected 1,388 people in Louisiana.