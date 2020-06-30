Unrestrained Man Killed in Pointe Coupee Parish Crash

Ventress – Shortly before 3:00 am on June 29, 2020, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 413 west of LA Hwy 414 in Pointe Coupee Parish. The crash claimed the life of 66-year-old Robert Major of Ventress.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Major was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 413 in a 2005 Toyota Tacoma. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota ran off the roadway to the left and struck a utility pole. After striking the utility pole, the Toyota overturned.

Major was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Major for analysis.