‘Fight the Flu’ effort focusing on schools

This year’s “super flu” may have already sent thousands of Louisianians to their beds, but the state Department of Health & Hospitals is not taking the situation lying down. It is mounting a major public “Fight the Flu” campaign -- with a special emphasis on protecting the state’s children.

“Influenza is more dangerous than the common cold for children,” DHH Office of Public Health Executive Director Doris Brown said in a letter sent to businesses and others around the state. “Each year, millions of children get sick with seasonal influenza, thousands of children are hospitalized and some children die from flu. Children should be vaccinated every flu season for the best protection again flu.”

The OPH’s Bureau of Community Preparedness has developed a “Social Distancing Toolkit” for schools, businesses and other organizations aimed at educating school-age children on how to “Fight the Flu.”

Brown said the “toolkit” includes items for children in grades K-5 to teach “everyday lesson planning within the context of ‘fighting the flu.’”

NO MAJOR PROBLEM YET

Avoyelles School District Elementary Supervisor Celeste Voinche said she has seen a copy of the toolkit, but has not yet received any from the state for distribution to the schools.

The schools have also not reported any major flu-related problems -- yet.

“At this time we have had several cases of flu reported in the district, but there have been no reports of mass absences at any of our schools,” Voinche said.

One reason may be that students have been out of school for most of January -- coming back from Christmas vacation on Jan. 8, being out for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 15 and then out due to “snow days” Jan. 16-18.

She said the district is hoping the flu does not build up a head of steam and run through the schools as it has in other areas of the nation.

Health officials have said flu season usually peaks in March, but this year’s strains of the virus arrived hard and early. The rate of flu in January has far surpassed the peaks of past years.

Voinche said she hopes this was just a bad early flu season “and that it isn’t going to get worse. I am hoping we have already seen the worst of it for this year.”

TIPS TO 'FIGHT THE FLU'

One flyer being used in the state’s campaign is a Centers for Disease Control document addressing teachers.

“Because you and your students are in close contact for much of the day, schools can become places where flu quickly spreads,” the flyer says. “Plan to stay home if you have flu-like symptoms. Encourage your students to go home and stay home while they’re sick.

“By practicing healthy habits, you and your students will be doing your part to help prevent the spread of flu,” it adds.

The OPH is also promoting “social distancing” in the workplace as a major weapon to stop the spread of flu.Social distancing reduces the spread of infectious diseases by limiting contact between potentially infected individuals and others.

The DHH has produced a pamphlet entitled “Keep Your Distance” which includes several recommended actions to prevent catching the flu or for ill persons to avoid infecting others.

“Infectious diseases can spread in different ways,” the pamphlet explains. “The spray of droplets during coughing and sneezing is an example of how a disease can spread directly. You can even infect another person through the droplets created when you speak.”

The pamphlet notes that droplets “fall to the ground within a few feet, so this type of transmission requires people to be close to one another.”

Most transmission is done indirectly, possibly hours after the infected person has left the room.

“Sometimes droplets from a cough or sneeze land on hands, doorknobs, toys, tables or other surfaces where they can remain infectious for hours,” the pamphlet states. “Hands that come in contact with these surfaces can become contagious. When a person’s infectious hand touches his or her nose, eyes or mouth, he or she may become sick.”

Besides flu, other diseases spread in this manner include strep throat, mumps and bacterial meningitis.

Some diseases catch a ride on dust particles in the air, remaining in the air for a significant amount of time or even traveling over a considerable distance. These “airborne transmission” diseases include measles, tuberculosis and chickenpox.

The first recommendation to “Fight the Flu” is to get the flu vaccination.

Next on the “to do” list is to frequently wash hands.

“Many germs can live 12-48 hours once they have left the human body,” the pamphlet notes. “To avoid getting sick during an outbreak, wash your hands often, especially after coming into contact with commonly touched objects, such as doorknobs or tables.”

Other major weapons in the arsenal against infection are to cover the nose and mouth with a tissue when sneezing or coughing; clean frequently touched surfaces and objects, especially in a classroom; avoid touching the face, which is the easiest way for germs to enter the body; eat right and exercise, which boosts the body’s immune system and speeds recovery from illness.