‘Food for Seniors’ to be distributed March 25 &26

The Avoyelles Parish Council on Aging will distribute the “Food for Seniors” commodities at the following sites and times for March. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all commodities will be delivered as a drive-thru service. Commodities will only be given on these days:

Wednesday, March 25

Moreauville Community Center, 8 to 9 a.m.; Bordelonville- American Legion Hall, 9 to 11 a.m. and Cottonport Senior Center, 8 to 11 a.m.

Thursday, March 26

Simmesport Community Center, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Marksville Senior Center, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.; Brouillette- St. Genevieve Church Hall, 12 noon to 2 p.m.; Plaucheville Com-munity Center, 8 to 10 a.m.; Dupont- Plaucheville Community Center, 8 to 10 a.m.; Fifth Ward- Our Lady of Lourdes Church Hall, 8 to 10 a.m.; Ward 1- Richie Baptist Church, 8 to 9:30 a.m.; Bunkie Senior Center, 8 to 11 a.m.; Hessmer- St. Alphonsus Church Hall, 12 noon to 2 p.m.; Mansura- Cochon de Lait building, 8 to 10 a.m.

There will be no distribution of boxes after scheduled dates and times.

Call 253-9771 for more information.