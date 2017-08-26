‘I’m Responsible’ campaign making gains in Simmesport

Simmesport officials are continuing their efforts to forge community partnerships in its “Operation I’m Responsible” clean-up campaign.

The latest evidence of those efforts occurred at the Town Council meeting Aug. 14, when rental property owner Jason Handley addressed the council concerning his properties in town.

Mayor Leslie Draper III said there have been concerns expressed to town officials about the appearance of some of Handley’s houses. Handley said he will remedy those problems.

“We are trying to develop partnerships such as that with property owners and others in the community,” Draper said. “It is going well, but it’s a journey.”

Draper said the town’s part of the partnership is to “connect the property owners with willing volunteers who are committed to addressing the blight across this town.”

The mayor said one dilapidated structure was recently removed through a controlled burn. There have been several houses and mobile homes that have been torn down or moved by their owners.

“At one site, the property owner removed the home and wants to turn the lot in to a community garden -- a place of beauty to make up for the house being an eyesore for several years,” Draper said.