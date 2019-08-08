‘Medical emergency’ claimed as cause in fatal I-75 accident

Officials with Eagle Express Lines claim the driver of the 18-wheeler that caused the Jan. 3 fatal accident near Gainesville, Fla., “suffered a sudden medical emergency that rendered him unconscious, thus leading to the accident.”

The attorney for several accident survivors and families of those killed disputes that claim.

Five children, ages 9-14, in Marksville’s House of Mercy Church van died in that accident. The youth group was on its way to Disney World when an 18-wheeler driven by Steve Holland crossed the median of I-75.

A second 18-wheeler and a passenger car were also involved in the accident.

In addition to the five children, both truck drivers were killed. Eight people -- seven in the van and the driver of the car -- were injured.

Ken Arnold, attorney for the family of accident survivor Ali Laborde and several other victims of the accident, rejects Eagle Express’ claim of “sudden medical emergency.”

He contends the company is trying to “insulate themselves and limit their potential financial exposure resulting from this deadly crash.”

Arnold, of the Houston law firm of Arnold & Itkin, said there has been no evidence presented “to support any claim of medical emergency or justification for their driver's conduct.”

Laborde and other survivors are suing Eagle Express, alleging negligence and wrongful death.

Arnold said the accident “should’ve never happened.”

EAGLE EXPRESS EMAIL

CBS reported that Eagle Express’ general counsel Aaron Gunderson provided a statement by email noting that it is a contracted postal carrier that “exceeds all federal regulations, as well as the more strident requirements of the U.S. Postal Service. We take safety very seriously.”

Gunderson said the victims of the Jan. 3 accident “have remained in our thoughts and prayers.

“We reached out to the families and their lawyers, who were retained within two days of the accident, and offered immediate financial assistance for travel, medical and funeral expenses,” he continued.

“In addition, we met with those same lawyers within a week's time and agreed to voluntarily provide all the documentation the lawyers requested,” he added.

Gunderson then noted in the email that Holland apparently suffered a “sudden medical emergency” that resulted in the accident.

Eagle Express CEO Wayne Hoovestol told CBS the company has “cooperated fully with both the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Florida State Highway Patrol in their investigations.”

He said the families of the victims “remain in our thoughts and prayers.”

Arnold said his clients were forced to file lawsuits in Chicago, where Eagle Express Lines is based, because of “the defendants’ unwillingness to accept full responsibility” for the accident and the deaths and injuries in that accident.

The NTSB is still investigating the accident.