‘Town Hall’ yields promise for future action

Those attending the “Town Hall” meeting on drainage problems may have disagreed with state officials on the cause of recent flooding, but they all had to agree on the truth of at least one statement that kicked off the May 26 event.

“There will be no resolution of this issue tonight,” DOTD District 8 Administrator Murphy LeDoux said in his opening remarks.

Approximately 40-50 residents of flood-prone areas attended the informational meeting. Several asked questions and left feeling they had no new answers. Most of those attending live in the area they believe to be affected by the recent realignment of La. Hwy 114 to intersect with La. Hwy 1.

LeDoux and other DOTD officials focused on that issue -- and it was the primary reason for the meeting. However, there were also questions raised about Cocoville Road and flooding along La. Hwy 115 near Hessmer.

Avoyelles Police Jury President Charles Jones opened the meeting by telling the citizens that the parish, state DOTD and Red River-Atchafalaya-Bayou Boeuf Levee Board “have a shared responsibility for drainage in the parish.”

‘A LOT OF ANXIETY’

Jones said the parish was hit with three significant rainstorms in less than a year -- one in August 2016 and two in April.

“I know there is a lot of anxiety because these things can happen again in the future,” he added.

Even though there may be no immediate solution to aid the parish’s flood-prone areas, Jones said it is “important to come together as a community to discuss this and share information.”

LeDoux said the DOTD’s responsibility on drainage is limited to ditches along state highways. He revisited that position a few times during the meeting whenever participants brought in the need for work on man made drainage canals and bayous that serve as natural drainageways.

“I received several complaints after the April 30 rain,” LeDoux said, noting that many were homes affected by the LA 1-LA 114-Mill Bayou drainage.

“Our purpose tonight is to give you the facts we know so far,” LeDoux continued. “We have been doing research on what happened. We are not here to argue about your flooding. We want to hear your comments. We are here to listen. We are not going to try to convince you of anything. There will be no resolution of this issue tonight.”

Brad Sticker, a hydrology engineer with DOTD, said he has been gathering and analyzing data on the storms that caused flooding in the LA 1-LA 114 area.

He looked specifically at the August 2016 rain, which was actually two significant rainfalls separated by several hours, and the high intensity/short duration April 30 storm that produced over 12 inches of rain in three hours.

“These were two very different events,” Sticker said.

He said the August storm dumped about 13 inches of rain in the upper part of Mill Bayou over several hours. About 10 inches fell in other areas feeding into or accepting that drainage. The result was a situation where the drainage system was overwhelmed.

DEBRIS LINES

Sticker said a survey of water elevations, measured by debris lines after the storm, found levels ranging from 45.7 to 45.4. “The water was basically level all across the bayou,” Sticker said.

He said the drainage system at the LA 1-LA 114 intersection would normally have been designed to take a 25-year rain storm -- meaning there would be a 4 percent chance of such a storm in any given year.

However, because of concerns expressed prior to the realignment project, the drainage system was designed to take a 50-year rain and then further improved. The system should be able to take a water elevation of 45.84 feet.

Sticker said the elevation survey after the April 30 storm determined the level at the intersection was 46.82 feet.

One resident pointed out that, in his opinion based on walking around the flooded area during the recent high-water events, the surface elevations in the DOTD studies are not a good way to measure the flooding problem because the water jumped the drainage system and spread out.

Several residents of that area said the water was coming at them from different directions than it did before the realignment.

“It’s not the rain, it’s the drain,” Ronald McDonald of Plaucheville said.

100-YEAR RAIN DEFINED

Sticker said the term “100-year rain” does not mean an area will only get one such event per century.

“It means that in any year, there is a 1 percent chance of it occurring,” Sticker said. “If I flip a coin, there is a 50 percent chance it will be heads,” he said as an example. “If the coin comes up heads 10 times in a row, the odds of it being heads on the 11th flip is still 50 percent.”

Sticker conceded that this area and the state has been hit more frequently by such “super storms.”

When residents asked why the state -- or whichever agency is responsible for specific drainage canals -- does not design the project for 100-year rains, the meeting took its first turn towards “going south.”

“If we design everything to a 1 percent probability, we would not be able to build any infrastructure,” Sticker said. “It would be too expensive.” Sticker said the state is still surveying the area and analyzing the data.

When Sticker said the water elevation would have been higher had the bridge still been in place, there was an immediate and loud disagreement from the audience.

DOTD District 8 Assistant Director Jonathan Lachney defended the engineering study for the realignment.

Several comments were made during the meeting about DOTD “dumping water” into a drainage system that could not handle the increased water.

“We didn’t dump the water on anyone,” Lachney said. “We are trying to do a full analysis and we are doing everything we can.”

In response to a comment that more should be done to remove obstructions in the canals and bayous, Lachney said, “The obstruction was the bridge at LA 114, and we removed that obstruction.”

MILL BAYOU PROJECT

Levee Board Director Keith Lacombe said that agency will be working with the Police Jury to improve drainage in Mill Bayou. However, that work cannot begin until the Army Corps of Engineers issues a permit.

Lacombe said U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham has been working with the Levee Board to try to secure the permit, which parish and RRABB officials hope will be received within six months. He said he will try to have the congressman “put a rush on it” so work can begin as soon as possible.

Jones said the parish engineer has surveyed Mill Bayou and identified work to be done, once the permit is received.

“Once the permit is issued, we will start work on Mill Bayou,” Jones said. “Hopefully, that will alleviate some of these problems.”