1020th returns home

Louisiana National Guard Marksville 102th unit returned home Saturday after serving a one year deployment in and around Kuwait. This week’s edition of the Marksville Weekly News will feature more from the return and parish decorations welcoming home the unit.

Avoyelles Fire Departments and some police departments were on hand to form a welcome line in honor of the unit who contains soldiers from communities through the parish.

Attached here are just a few photos sent in by families, friends and those honoring those returning home.

Thank you to everyone who sent in photos.