11-year-old Marksville boy charged with arson for burning neighbor's shed

An 11-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly setting a neighbor's shed on fire in a Marksville neighborhood.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said the boy was released to his guardian's care after being charged with simple arson in connection with a June 17 fire involving a shed on Green Street.

There were no injuries reported.

Fire Marshal's investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

Witnesses told agents a juvenile ran from the house just as the fire was noticed. The suspect was identified and found at a nearby home. The boy told investigators he set the fire after he wandered into shed because none of his friends could play. He said he had a lighter and used it to set an object in the shed on fire. The fire got out of control and he ran away.

Fire Marshal H. "Butch" Browning said parents and guardians should be aware that summer is a time for juveniles to get into mischief and they should "keep an eye on your kids and be aware of where they are and who they are hanging out with. In addition, make sure all smoking-related materials in and around your house are kept out of the reach of children whose curiosities with fire can have serious consequences.”