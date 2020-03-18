12th Judicial District Court suspends payments of fines, fee

Due to the emergency measures taken to stop the spread of Coronavirus-19 infection, the 12th Judicial District Court has suspended the requirement to make scheduled payments of fines, fees and court costs until further notice, Judges William Bennett and Kerry Spruill said in a press release.

Payment of probation supervision fees for felonies and misdemeanors are also suspended until further notice, but payments will be accepted from those who wish to continue paying during this period.

The judges said requirements to attend substance abuse classes, domestic violence classes, life skill classes, anger management classes, driver improvement classes and MADD classes are also suspended until further notice.

The responsibility to pay fines, fees, court costs and probation fees that are owed, and to attend classes ordered by the courts, will be reinstated upon a notice issued by the court when the current COVID suppression period is lifted.

"This notice does not apply to any payments owed to the office of the Avoyelles Parish District Attorney," the release noted.