15 fallen Vietnam soldiers to be honored Saturday

It was called “America’s most unpopular war” and the “War the U.S. lost.” Those who survived the jungles of Vietnam returned home to protesters who condemned them for their part in the war.

This Veterans Day, 15 Avoyelles Parish men who did not make it back from Southeast Asia will be honored when a new memorial monument is dedicated on La. Hwy 1.

The dedication will take place near Walmart at 2 p.m., on the property of the Elvis and Ethel Caubarreaux family.

VFW #3139 of Marksville, American Legion Post 130 and the Cenla Honor Guard spearheaded the effort to create the memorial monument and to have Tunica Drive -- that section of La. Hwy 1 inside Marksville -- dedicated to honor those men.

LIST OF FALLEN

Those men, listed in order of the date of their death, are:

Marine Cpl. Brian Gauthier, July 11, 1965

Army Spec. 5 Carver English Jr., Jan. 5, 1966

Army Spec. 4 Richard Desselle, May 1, 1967

Army Staff Sgt. George Randolph, June 19, 1967

Army Cpl. William C. Lemoine, March 17, 1968

Army Spec. 4 Michael Juneau, March 13, 1968

Marine Cpl. Gerald Williber, May 19, 1968

Army Sgt. Robert Daigrepont, July 2, 1968

Army Spec. 4 Mitchell Firmin, Sept. 27, 1968

Army Warrant Officer Gerald Ortego, Nov. 21, 1968

Army 1st Lt. Denny Johnson, Sept. 2, 1969

Army Spec. 5 Cecil Jackson Jr., Aug. 29, 1970

Army Spec. 4 Ronald Greenhouse, Nov. 29, 1970

Army Sgt. Michael Nugent, Dec. 24, 1970

Army Staff Sgt. James Abram, April 9, 1971.

{Photos of the men are included in this week's Sunday Journal. Memorial organizers ask anyone with a photo of George Randolph to please contact Nulen Moses at 305-5974.}

GibKo Nursery and Signs of Bunkie designed the memorial.

VFW Post Commander Nulen Moses said the monument is to be installed early this week, weather permitting, and be unveiled at the dedication ceremony Saturday.

“We believe it is very important to honor these men in this way,” Moses said. “They are fallen heroes and this is being done in their honor.”

Moses said invitations have been sent to family members across the country.

“We have made every effort to contact the families of these men,” he said.

The public is also invited to attend the ceremony.

The monument is 8 feet tall, including a 1-foot base and 7-foot aluminum sign. It is 11 1/2 feet long.

The monument’s aluminum frame is wrapped in aluminum sheets. On the face are the names of the Avoyelles Parish men who died between 1965 and 1971 in Vietnam. It also includes an American flag and a “battlefield grave” -- the silhouette of a rifle with its barrel planted in the ground, a helmet atop it and combat boots in front of it.

The veterans organizations plan to locate a second memorial at the northern entry to Marksville on La. Hwy 1.

Donations to the Vietnam memorial project are still being collected and can be mailed to American Legion Post 130, P.O. Box 989, Marksville LA 71351.

For additional information, call Moses at 318-305-5974.