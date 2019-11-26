16-year-old murder suspect to be tried as adult

Derrionte Boyer, 16, of Mansura will be tried as an adult for 1st degree murder in connection with a shooting at a Cottonport night club this past Sunday (Nov. 24).

Boyer is also charged with two counts of attempted 1st degree murder related to that incident. He is in custody under $1.5 million bond.

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Club New Beginnings on La. Hwy 29 outside of Cottonport at about 2 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 24) to investigate reports of a shooting.

They found one man dead at the scene. Another was taken to Bunkie General Hospital where he died.

The victims have been identified as Justin Heath and A’Martinez “Monte” Jones.

Identities of two men who were wounded in the incident have not been released by authorities.

APSO said more charges could be filed after results of an autopsy on the second deceased victim is received.