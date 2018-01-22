2017-18: worst flu season in at least 20 years

This year’s strains of flu have sent numerous Avoyelles Parish residents to area hospitals and claimed the life of one woman in the parish, Coroner Dr. L.J. Mayeux said. Unconfirmed sources said the woman was in her mid-50’s and lived in Brouillette. State health officials are bracing for 600-700 flu-related deaths this flu season.

“This year the flu outbreak is earlier than it has been in the past,” Mayeux said. “The number of cases is also much higher. All states except Hawaii are reporting many more cases of the flu than in past years.” Mayeux said everyone should take common sense precautions to protect themselves from infection. It is more important for those deemed “at risk” -- children under the age of 4, individuals over the age of 70 and those whose immune systems are suppressed.

As flu goes, this is the early part of the season. The disease usually peaks in February or March. The incidents of flu are already at “peak” levels, and officials are not expecting the disease to slack off.

Dr. Frank Welch of the state Department of Health, said this is the most aggressive and earliest flu outbreak in at least the past 20 years. He said about 10 percent of the population is seeking treatment for flu-like symptoms. That is about twice the level of last year’s peak rate in February.

There are three main strains of flu in the state this year. It is possible to have had one strain and then catch another. Welch said taking the flu vaccination could protect against being infected with another strain.

The vaccine is apparently 30-35 percent effective, which he noted is better than the 10 percent effectiveness officials had feared it would be prior to the flu season.

Emergency rooms have been overrun by patients with flu symptoms. Hospitals around the state are urging patients to seek treatment at their primary care physician’s office or at an urgent care center.