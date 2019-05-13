24th annual Tunica-Biloxi Pow Wow set May 18 & 19

The 24th annual Tunica-Biloxi Pow Wow -- the “gathering of tribes” -- will be held this weekend (May 18-19). on the Chief Joseph Alcide Pierite Pow Wow Grounds on the Tunica-Biloxi Reservation.

The Pow Wow will attract members from over 200 tribes from across the nation, most of them in the South.

It serves as a social gathering for tribal members and is open to the public.

EDUCATION DAY

The Tribe will get a head start on the festivities with its free Education Day from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday (May 17) on the Pow Wow Grounds.

Area children and school groups will be able to learn about the diverse traditions of Native Americans from across the U.S.

There will also be dance demonstrations in which attendees are invited to join in.

The Tribe also encourages those attending to try their hand at using traditional tools and toys and to learn about basketry, clothing and jewelry of the tribes of the various regions.

The Tunica Biloxi Singers and Legend Keepers will share tribal folklore, language and songs with participants.

Contests during the Pow Wow will include men and women ages 50-and-older down to a Tiny Tot division for ages 10-and-under.

General admission is $6 each day for adults and $3 for children ages five and younger.

Grand entries will be held at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday (May 18) and 12 noon Sunday (May 19). The Pow Wow will end at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

T-shirts are currently on sale at the Tunica-Biloxi Museum. Cost is $15 for youth sizes small to large and $20 for sizes adult small to 6XL.

This year’s Head Lady Dancer is Virginia Richard of New Orleans. Richard is a member of the MOWA Band of Choctaw.

For more information, contact Elisabeth Mora by phone at (800) 272-9767, ext. 6432, or by email at emora@tunica.org.