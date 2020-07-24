28 of 48 Avoyelles Parish offices on Nov. 3 ballot decided 'without opposition'
After qualifying ended Friday, 28 of the 48 local offices on the Nov. 3 ballot had been decided without a single ballot being cast. Most, but not all, of those 28 winners were incumbents.
Among the races that "could have been" are those for both 12th Judicial District judges. Kerry Spruill and William "Billy" Bennett both signed up for re-election. Not surprisingly, nobody stepped forward to challenge them.
Ward 2/Marksville City Judge Angelo Piazza III also was elected without opposition.
In the municipal elections, three of the four mayoral posts were decided when only one person in town wanted the job. Two mayors were re-elected, Scotty Scott in Cottonport and Terryl St. Romain in Plaucheville.
In Hessmer a showdown between the present mayor and a past mayor didn't materialize when Mayor Travis Franks did not qualify for a re-election bid. That means former mayor, and retired district judge, Mark Jeansonne was elected without opposition.
Hessmer Police Chief Kenny Smith also had no opponent at the end of the day.
There were three aldermen's seats to be decided at large. Only three candidates qualified, relieving Plaucheville voters of the responsibility of choosing their town council for the next four years.
Three Cottonport aldermen were re-elected without opposition, Curtis Francisco, Kenneth Friels and Luke Welch.
Marksville acting aldermen Joseph Daniel Smith II -- recently appointed to replace the late Ed Conway in District 4 -- was the only candidate qualifying to the election to serve Conway's unexpired term.
Simmesport District 4 Alderman Sherman Bell Jr. was the only Simmesport official to get a free pass this November.
Eight of the 11 constable positions and five of the eight justices of the peace seats had only one candidate.
Besides a no-show by the sitting mayor of Hessmer, there was also another surprise when Robert Johnson did not qualify in the district attorney's race. Johnson, who served as the parish's state representative, had been mentioned as a possible candidate to oppose Charles Riddle -- who also once held the state representative position.
12th Judicial District Court, Division A
Kerry L. Spruill
12th Judicial District Court, Division B
William Bennett
12th Judicial District Attorney
Barry Laiche
Charles Riddle III
Bunkie City/Ward 10 Judge
Derrick "Digger" Earles
Patrick Redmon
Marksville City/Ward 2 Judge
Angelo J. Piazza III
Bunkie/Ward 10 Marshal
Charles J. Candella
Leroy Daniels
Stephen J. Gremillion
Rickey Dale Thomas
Marksville/Ward 2 Marshal
Jeffery B. Carmouche
Rodney A. St Romain
Floyd Voinche Sr.
Justice of the Peace Ward 1
Jerry W. McNeal
Justice of the Peace Ward 3
Sterling Hayes
Kirk LaCour
Justice of the Peace Ward 4
Gerald M. Roy
Justice of the Peace Ward 5
Brandon W. Dauzat
Angela M. Lemoine Tyler
Justice of the Peace Ward 6
Eugenia "Geane" Desselle
Justice of the Peace Ward 7
Roger J. Adams Sr.
Justice of the Peace Ward 8
Bryan P. Brassette
Ronald A. Mcdonald
Darrell J. Rabalais
Justice of the Peace Ward 9
Chris J. Lemoine
Justice of the Peace Ward 11
Robert J. Lemoine
Constable Ward 1
Mike Ducote
Constable Ward 3
Bert J. Lemoine
Constable Ward 4
Landon Smith
Constable Ward 5
Michele M. Guillot
Constable Ward 6
Ernest P. Desselle Jr.
Constable Ward 7
Sylvester Callihan
Constable Ward 8
David P. McDonald
Todd A. Rabalais
Constable Ward 9
Jason J. Bergeron
Constable Ward 11
Sandra "Sandy" Lemoine
Alderman District 4, City of Marksville (special election)
Joseph Daniel Smith II
Mayor Town of Cottonport
William "Scotty" Scott
Chief of Police Town of Cottonport
Justin P. Chenevert
Donald R. Jenkins Sr.
Jennifer Chenevert Lofton
Jason Merrick
Council Member at Large, Town of Cottonport
Curtis Francisco
Council Member District 1, Town of Cottonport
Earnest Anderson Jr.
Margaret Prater Jenkins
Council Member District 2, Town of Cottonport
Kenneth W. Friels
Council Member District 3, Town of Cottonport
Luke Welch
Council Member District 4, Town of Cottonport
Gerald J. Mayeux
Demple M. Prater
Mayor Town of Simmesport
Leslie Draper III
Dannie W. Lemoine Sr.
Ted Turner
Alderman at Large, Town of Simmesport
Presley Bordelon
Romaro D. Turner
Alderman District 1, Town of Simmesport
Glenn Gautreaux
Annie "Red" Lofton
Alderman District 2, Town of Simmesport
Tiesha J. Kennedy
Kenneth Marsh
Marsha Strong
Alderman District 3, Town of Simmesport
Cecil B. Whitmore
Patrick L. Wright
Alderman District 4, Town of Simmesport
Sherman Bell Sr.
Mayor Village of Hessmer
Mark A. Jeansonne
Chief of Police Village of Hessmer
Kenneth P. Smith
Aldermen Village of Hessmer
(3 to be elected at-large)
Ashton P. Dauzat
Tiffany A. Francois
Justin L. Gaspard
Dustin Moreau
Jason Starkey
Mayor Village of Plaucheville
Terryl P. St Romain
Aldermen Village of Plaucheville
(3 to be elected at-large)
Craig A. Gremillion
Guy Lemoine
Robbie P. Plauche