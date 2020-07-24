28 of 48 Avoyelles Parish offices on Nov. 3 ballot decided 'without opposition'

After qualifying ended Friday, 28 of the 48 local offices on the Nov. 3 ballot had been decided without a single ballot being cast. Most, but not all, of those 28 winners were incumbents.

Among the races that "could have been" are those for both 12th Judicial District judges. Kerry Spruill and William "Billy" Bennett both signed up for re-election. Not surprisingly, nobody stepped forward to challenge them.

Ward 2/Marksville City Judge Angelo Piazza III also was elected without opposition.

In the municipal elections, three of the four mayoral posts were decided when only one person in town wanted the job. Two mayors were re-elected, Scotty Scott in Cottonport and Terryl St. Romain in Plaucheville.

In Hessmer a showdown between the present mayor and a past mayor didn't materialize when Mayor Travis Franks did not qualify for a re-election bid. That means former mayor, and retired district judge, Mark Jeansonne was elected without opposition.

Hessmer Police Chief Kenny Smith also had no opponent at the end of the day.

There were three aldermen's seats to be decided at large. Only three candidates qualified, relieving Plaucheville voters of the responsibility of choosing their town council for the next four years.

Three Cottonport aldermen were re-elected without opposition, Curtis Francisco, Kenneth Friels and Luke Welch.

Marksville acting aldermen Joseph Daniel Smith II -- recently appointed to replace the late Ed Conway in District 4 -- was the only candidate qualifying to the election to serve Conway's unexpired term.

Simmesport District 4 Alderman Sherman Bell Jr. was the only Simmesport official to get a free pass this November.

Eight of the 11 constable positions and five of the eight justices of the peace seats had only one candidate.

Besides a no-show by the sitting mayor of Hessmer, there was also another surprise when Robert Johnson did not qualify in the district attorney's race. Johnson, who served as the parish's state representative, had been mentioned as a possible candidate to oppose Charles Riddle -- who also once held the state representative position.

12th Judicial District Court, Division A

Kerry L. Spruill

12th Judicial District Court, Division B

William Bennett

12th Judicial District Attorney

Barry Laiche

Charles Riddle III

Bunkie City/Ward 10 Judge

Derrick "Digger" Earles

Patrick Redmon

Marksville City/Ward 2 Judge

Angelo J. Piazza III

Bunkie/Ward 10 Marshal

Charles J. Candella

Leroy Daniels

Stephen J. Gremillion

Rickey Dale Thomas

Marksville/Ward 2 Marshal

Jeffery B. Carmouche

Rodney A. St Romain

Floyd Voinche Sr.

Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Jerry W. McNeal

Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Sterling Hayes

Kirk LaCour

Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Gerald M. Roy

Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Brandon W. Dauzat

Angela M. Lemoine Tyler

Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Eugenia "Geane" Desselle

Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Roger J. Adams Sr.

Justice of the Peace Ward 8

Bryan P. Brassette

Ronald A. Mcdonald

Darrell J. Rabalais

Justice of the Peace Ward 9

Chris J. Lemoine

Justice of the Peace Ward 11

Robert J. Lemoine

Constable Ward 1

Mike Ducote

Constable Ward 3

Bert J. Lemoine

Constable Ward 4

Landon Smith

Constable Ward 5

Michele M. Guillot

Constable Ward 6

Ernest P. Desselle Jr.

Constable Ward 7

Sylvester Callihan

Constable Ward 8

David P. McDonald

Todd A. Rabalais

Constable Ward 9

Jason J. Bergeron

Constable Ward 11

Sandra "Sandy" Lemoine

Alderman District 4, City of Marksville (special election)

Joseph Daniel Smith II

Mayor Town of Cottonport

William "Scotty" Scott

Chief of Police Town of Cottonport

Justin P. Chenevert

Donald R. Jenkins Sr.

Jennifer Chenevert Lofton

Jason Merrick

Council Member at Large, Town of Cottonport

Curtis Francisco

Council Member District 1, Town of Cottonport

Earnest Anderson Jr.

Margaret Prater Jenkins

Council Member District 2, Town of Cottonport

Kenneth W. Friels

Council Member District 3, Town of Cottonport

Luke Welch

Council Member District 4, Town of Cottonport

Gerald J. Mayeux

Demple M. Prater

Mayor Town of Simmesport

Leslie Draper III

Dannie W. Lemoine Sr.

Ted Turner

Alderman at Large, Town of Simmesport

Presley Bordelon

Romaro D. Turner

Alderman District 1, Town of Simmesport

Glenn Gautreaux

Annie "Red" Lofton

Alderman District 2, Town of Simmesport

Tiesha J. Kennedy

Kenneth Marsh

Marsha Strong

Alderman District 3, Town of Simmesport

Cecil B. Whitmore

Patrick L. Wright

Alderman District 4, Town of Simmesport

Sherman Bell Sr.

Mayor Village of Hessmer

Mark A. Jeansonne

Chief of Police Village of Hessmer

Kenneth P. Smith

Aldermen Village of Hessmer

(3 to be elected at-large)

Ashton P. Dauzat

Tiffany A. Francois

Justin L. Gaspard

Dustin Moreau

Jason Starkey

Mayor Village of Plaucheville

Terryl P. St Romain

Aldermen Village of Plaucheville

(3 to be elected at-large)

Craig A. Gremillion

Guy Lemoine

Robbie P. Plauche