As of 3:30 p.m., 2,035 utility customers without power

By Sunday afternoon, only about 2,000 of Avoyelles Parish's 21,762 utility customers were still without power due to the effects of Hurricane Delta, which came through this area early Saturday morning.

The online Power Outage.com website reported that as of 3:40 there were 2,035 outages in the parish. Cleco, the largest electricity provider in the parish, had 1.913 customers still without power. Entergy, which serves the area in and around Marksville, had only six customers without service. SLEMCO, which serves an area of south Avoyelles, still had 116 customers without power.

A few hours after the storm, there were almost 13,000 power outages in Avoyelles Parish.

As of the 3:45 p.m. report, there were 294,610 power outages in the state, with most of those in southwest and south-central Louisiana.