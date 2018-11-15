4 women escape in Cottonport area, 3 back in custody

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office announced four inmates escaped from custody on Thursday evening.

According to a release, at approximately 6:50 p.m., D'Juana Reed, 37, of Ville Platte, Desiree Lavergne, 28, of Independence, Amanda Tassin, 22, of Marksville, and Bridget Gagnard, 35, of Marksville escaped from authorities in the Cottonport area.

As of 9:50 pm, Tassin, Gagnard, and Reed are back in custody.

According to APSO Chief Deputy Steven Martel, the remaining prisoner on the loose is Lavergne, who is being pursued by Avoyelles deputies along with a chase team from the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport.