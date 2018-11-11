49 Arrested as Cenla Law Enforcement Unite to Combat Crime
After a three day criminal enforcement detail, 49 individuals have been arrested and are off the streets of Central Louisiana.
On Wednesday, November 7, 2018 through Friday, November 9, 2018, investigators from Louisiana State Police, in conjunction with numerous other law enforcement agencies, conducted a criminal enforcement detail in Avoyelles, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn Parishes. The objective was to serve fugitive warrants and apprehend individuals engaged in criminal activity.
Along with the 49 individuals arrested, law enforcement officers also seized various illegal drugs, several firearms, bullet proof vests, and currency.
Agencies involved in and responsible for this detail are Louisiana State Police, United States Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force, Louisiana Probation and Parole, Louisiana Army National Guard Counter Drug Unit, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria Police Department, Leesville Police Department, Marksville Police Department, and the Pineville Police Department.
SUBJECTS ARRESTED FROM AVOYELLES PARISH:
Rose Armstrong (B/F 50 yoa) Bunkie, LA - accessory after the fact, interfering with officers
Dwan Edwards (B/M 26 yoa) Bunkie, LA - armed robbery, aggravated burglary, home invasion, probation violation warrant
Bryan Lewis (B/M 34 yoa) Bunkie, LA - possession with intent to distribute CDS I - marijuana
Keion Roy (B/M 23 yoa) Bunkie, LA - probation violation warrant, contempt of court (2 counts)
Michael Bazile (B/M 30 yoa) Bunkie, LA - probation violation warrant
Mitchell Alexander (B/M 37 yoa) Marksville, LA - contempt of court
Tyrone Alexander Jr. (B/M 33 yoa) Marksville, LA - contempt of court, parole violation, failure to register as a sex offender
Carla Bazile (B/F 23 yoa) Marksville, LA - aiding and abetting
Shaun Juneau (W/F 38 yoa) Cottonport, LA - possession CDS I, possession of CDS II, possession of CDS IV, illegal carrying of weapons
SUBJECTS ARRESTED FROM OTHER PARTS OF LOUISIANA:
Dante D. Bryant (B/M 41 yoa) Alexandria, LA - possession of CDS I - heroin, possession with intent to distribute CDS I - synthetic marijuana, possession with intent to distribute CDS II - crack cocaine
James Hayes (B/M 51 yoa) Alexandria, LA - possession of CDS I - heroin, possession with intent to distribute CDS I - synthetic marijuana, possession with intent to distribute CDS II - crack cocaine, resisting an officer by flight, possession of drug paraphernalia
Brandon Bryant (B/M 30 yoa) Alexandria, LA - Alexandria Police Department contempt of court warrant
Samuel Buckner (B/M 41 yoa) Pineville, LA – Alexandria Police Department contempt of court warrant
Cedrick Hall (B/M 42 yoa) Pineville, LA – Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office contempt of court warrant (no bond)
Derrick Coty (B/M 23 yoa) Alexandria, LA – Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office contempt of court (no bond)
Devan’Te Taylor (B/M 20 yoa) Alexandria, LA - possession with intent to distribute CDS I marijuana, possession of CDS II - crack cocaine
Terrance Taylor (B/M 30 yoa) Alexandria, LA - probation violation warrant, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office contempt of court warrant, Alexandria Police Department contempt of court warrant, possession with intent to distribute CDS I - marijuana, possession of CDS II - crack cocaine
Markese Harrell (B/M 22 yoa) Alexandria, LA - Pineville Police Department warrant, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office contempt of court
Gregory Dale Hattaway (W/M 58 yoa) Ball, LA - federal contempt of court warrant
Ryan Odell Jimmerson (B/M 26 yoa) Alexandria, LA - aggravated rape
Shawn D. Durand (W/M 26 yoa) Woodworth, LA - federal contempt of court warrant
Titus Thompson (B/M 45 yoa) Alexandria, LA - possession of CDS I – marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Michael Vercher (B/M 46 yoa) Alexandria, LA – Alexandria Police Department contempt of court warrant
Chasity Lowe (W/F 39 yoa) Alexandria, LA - contempt of court warrants
Robert Span III (B/M 47 yoa) Alexandria, LA - probation violation warrant
Dewayne Bird (B/M 30 yoa) Cheneyville, LA - probation violation warrant
Shawn B. Torres (W/F 45 yoa) Alexandria, LA - probation violation warrant, Alexandria Police Department contempt of court warrant
Oliver R. Smith (W/M 58 yoa) Alexandria, LA - failure to register as a sex offender, Alexandria Police Department contempt of court warrant
Hayden Powell (W/M 18 yoa) Colfax, LA – possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Melissa Goudeau (W/F 36 yoa) Bentley, LA - possession of marijuana
Joseph Roberts (W/M 49 yoa) Alexandria, LA - possession of CDS II - methamphetamine, possession of CDS II, contempt of court (2 counts)
Marcus Rogers (W/M 35 yoa) Pineville, LA - possession of CDS II - methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapons, probation violation, contempt of court
Arion Ryan (W/M 33 yoa) Pineville, LA - probation violation, contempt of court
David Fowler (W/M 48 yoa) Alexandria, LA - possession of CDS II - methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Floyd Jean (W/M 54 yoa) Leesville, LA - possession of drug paraphernalia
Danielle Gibson (W/F 27 yoa) Leesville, LA - possession of CDS II - methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Sammy Phillips (W/M 45 yoa) Leesville, LA - possession of CDS II - methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Brantley Yeley (W/M 30 yoa) Leesville, LA - possession of CDS II - methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court
Simon Castaneda (W/M 43 yoa) Leesville, LA - possession with intent to distribute CDS II, possession of CDS I - marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Rejena A. Prosen (W/M 43 yoa) Leesville, LA - possession of CDS II - methamphetamine, possession of CDS I - marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Brittani McNeal (B/F 29 yoa) Leesville, LA - contempt of court
Jason Maricle (B/M 38 yoa) Hineston, LA - contempt of court
Ardreiona Hargrove (B/F 29 yoa) Alexandria, LA - contempt of court
Leah Lacombe (W/F 38 yoa) Alexandria, LA - possession of CDS II, possession of CDS I marijuana (2 nd ), possession of drug paraphernalia
Rachel Peart (W/F 32 yoa) Alexandria, LA - possession of CDS II, possession of CDS I - marijuana (3 rd ), possession of drug paraphernalia
Brandon Harbor (B/M 21 yoa) Alexandria, LA - possession with intent to distribute CDS I marijuana, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia
Deandre Clifton (B/M 20 yoa) Alexandria, LA - probation violation
Dexter Byrd (B/M 20 yoa) Alexandria, LA - probation violation
Jerry Wales (W/M 56 yoa) Hineston, LA - contempt of court, possession of CDS II methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapons, illegal possession of body armor, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Source: Louisiana State Police, Region 3, Scott Moreau, public information officer