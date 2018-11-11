49 Arrested as Cenla Law Enforcement Unite to Combat Crime

Law Enforcement Unite to Combat Crime in Central Louisiana

After a three day criminal enforcement detail, 49 individuals have been arrested and are off the streets of Central Louisiana.

On Wednesday, November 7, 2018 through Friday, November 9, 2018, investigators from Louisiana State Police, in conjunction with numerous other law enforcement agencies, conducted a criminal enforcement detail in Avoyelles, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn Parishes. The objective was to serve fugitive warrants and apprehend individuals engaged in criminal activity.

Along with the 49 individuals arrested, law enforcement officers also seized various illegal drugs, several firearms, bullet proof vests, and currency.

Agencies involved in and responsible for this detail are Louisiana State Police, United States Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force, Louisiana Probation and Parole, Louisiana Army National Guard Counter Drug Unit, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria Police Department, Leesville Police Department, Marksville Police Department, and the Pineville Police Department.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting http://lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.

SUBJECTS ARRESTED FROM AVOYELLES PARISH:

Rose Armstrong (B/F 50 yoa) Bunkie, LA - accessory after the fact, interfering with officers

Dwan Edwards (B/M 26 yoa) Bunkie, LA - armed robbery, aggravated burglary, home invasion, probation violation warrant

Bryan Lewis (B/M 34 yoa) Bunkie, LA - possession with intent to distribute CDS I - marijuana

Keion Roy (B/M 23 yoa) Bunkie, LA - probation violation warrant, contempt of court (2 counts)

Michael Bazile (B/M 30 yoa) Bunkie, LA - probation violation warrant

Mitchell Alexander (B/M 37 yoa) Marksville, LA - contempt of court

Tyrone Alexander Jr. (B/M 33 yoa) Marksville, LA - contempt of court, parole violation, failure to register as a sex offender

Carla Bazile (B/F 23 yoa) Marksville, LA - aiding and abetting

Shaun Juneau (W/F 38 yoa) Cottonport, LA - possession CDS I, possession of CDS II, possession of CDS IV, illegal carrying of weapons

SUBJECTS ARRESTED FROM OTHER PARTS OF LOUISIANA:

Dante D. Bryant (B/M 41 yoa) Alexandria, LA - possession of CDS I - heroin, possession with intent to distribute CDS I - synthetic marijuana, possession with intent to distribute CDS II - crack cocaine

James Hayes (B/M 51 yoa) Alexandria, LA - possession of CDS I - heroin, possession with intent to distribute CDS I - synthetic marijuana, possession with intent to distribute CDS II - crack cocaine, resisting an officer by flight, possession of drug paraphernalia

Brandon Bryant (B/M 30 yoa) Alexandria, LA - Alexandria Police Department contempt of court warrant

Samuel Buckner (B/M 41 yoa) Pineville, LA – Alexandria Police Department contempt of court warrant

Cedrick Hall (B/M 42 yoa) Pineville, LA – Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office contempt of court warrant (no bond)

Derrick Coty (B/M 23 yoa) Alexandria, LA – Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office contempt of court (no bond)

Devan’Te Taylor (B/M 20 yoa) Alexandria, LA - possession with intent to distribute CDS I marijuana, possession of CDS II - crack cocaine

Terrance Taylor (B/M 30 yoa) Alexandria, LA - probation violation warrant, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office contempt of court warrant, Alexandria Police Department contempt of court warrant, possession with intent to distribute CDS I - marijuana, possession of CDS II - crack cocaine

Markese Harrell (B/M 22 yoa) Alexandria, LA - Pineville Police Department warrant, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office contempt of court

Gregory Dale Hattaway (W/M 58 yoa) Ball, LA - federal contempt of court warrant

Ryan Odell Jimmerson (B/M 26 yoa) Alexandria, LA - aggravated rape

Shawn D. Durand (W/M 26 yoa) Woodworth, LA - federal contempt of court warrant

Titus Thompson (B/M 45 yoa) Alexandria, LA - possession of CDS I – marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Michael Vercher (B/M 46 yoa) Alexandria, LA – Alexandria Police Department contempt of court warrant

Chasity Lowe (W/F 39 yoa) Alexandria, LA - contempt of court warrants

Robert Span III (B/M 47 yoa) Alexandria, LA - probation violation warrant

Dewayne Bird (B/M 30 yoa) Cheneyville, LA - probation violation warrant

Shawn B. Torres (W/F 45 yoa) Alexandria, LA - probation violation warrant, Alexandria Police Department contempt of court warrant

Oliver R. Smith (W/M 58 yoa) Alexandria, LA - failure to register as a sex offender, Alexandria Police Department contempt of court warrant

Hayden Powell (W/M 18 yoa) Colfax, LA – possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

Melissa Goudeau (W/F 36 yoa) Bentley, LA - possession of marijuana

Joseph Roberts (W/M 49 yoa) Alexandria, LA - possession of CDS II - methamphetamine, possession of CDS II, contempt of court (2 counts)

Marcus Rogers (W/M 35 yoa) Pineville, LA - possession of CDS II - methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapons, probation violation, contempt of court

Arion Ryan (W/M 33 yoa) Pineville, LA - probation violation, contempt of court

David Fowler (W/M 48 yoa) Alexandria, LA - possession of CDS II - methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Floyd Jean (W/M 54 yoa) Leesville, LA - possession of drug paraphernalia

Danielle Gibson (W/F 27 yoa) Leesville, LA - possession of CDS II - methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Sammy Phillips (W/M 45 yoa) Leesville, LA - possession of CDS II - methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Brantley Yeley (W/M 30 yoa) Leesville, LA - possession of CDS II - methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court

Simon Castaneda (W/M 43 yoa) Leesville, LA - possession with intent to distribute CDS II, possession of CDS I - marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Rejena A. Prosen (W/M 43 yoa) Leesville, LA - possession of CDS II - methamphetamine, possession of CDS I - marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Brittani McNeal (B/F 29 yoa) Leesville, LA - contempt of court

Jason Maricle (B/M 38 yoa) Hineston, LA - contempt of court

Ardreiona Hargrove (B/F 29 yoa) Alexandria, LA - contempt of court

Leah Lacombe (W/F 38 yoa) Alexandria, LA - possession of CDS II, possession of CDS I marijuana (2 nd ), possession of drug paraphernalia

Rachel Peart (W/F 32 yoa) Alexandria, LA - possession of CDS II, possession of CDS I - marijuana (3 rd ), possession of drug paraphernalia

Brandon Harbor (B/M 21 yoa) Alexandria, LA - possession with intent to distribute CDS I marijuana, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia

Deandre Clifton (B/M 20 yoa) Alexandria, LA - probation violation

Dexter Byrd (B/M 20 yoa) Alexandria, LA - probation violation

Jerry Wales (W/M 56 yoa) Hineston, LA - contempt of court, possession of CDS II methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapons, illegal possession of body armor, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Source: Louisiana State Police, Region 3, Scott Moreau, public information officer