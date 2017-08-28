5 p.m. update on TS Harvey

According to the National Weather Service, Harvey is a weak tropical storm near the central Texas coast on Monday afternoon. It will slowly head towards the upper Texas coast, before making landfall Wednesday morning as a tropical storm.

The major storyline with this system will continue to be the heavy rain and dangerous flood threat, especially in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana. Storm total values could approach the 30 to 40 inch range in parts of southeast Texas.

This system is not expected to strengthen significantly, wind-wise. However due to the track forecast, a tropical storm warning is in effect for Jefferson County and Cameron and Vermilion Parishes. Expect to see wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range near the coast in the warning area.

Storm Surge will be one to three feet AGL. During the period of high tides tonight and Tuesday, expect to see coastal flooding in Jefferson County, and Cameron, Vermilion, Iberia, and St. Mary Parishes.

We are forecasting another 8 to 15 inches of rain in southeast Texas, 6 to 10 inches in southwest Louisiana, 5 to 8 inches in south central Louisiana, and 4 to 8 inches in central Louisiana. Note: There is potential for higher rain totals in southwest and/or south central Louisiana, depending on where the rain bands develop.

Record river flooding is possible on Pine Island Bayou near Sour Lake and Bevil Oaks. Major flooding is forecast for Village Creek near Kountze, and the Neches River near Salt Water Barrier and Beaumont.

There will be a threat for isolated tornadoes tonight and tomorrow.