6-year-old receives award for action to save ill grandfather

Quick action and remaining calm under pressure may well be the difference between two young boys mourning the death of their grandpa or being hailed as life-savers.

On the morning of April 18, 63-year-old John Drummer was making pancakes for grandsons John’Kiest Lavalais, 10, of Marksville and Trinton Jacobs, 6, of Alexandria at his home south of Bunkie. The two boys were spending time with him during spring break.

Drummer realized too late that he was going into diabetic shock due to low blood sugar. He was dizzy, disoriented and unable to hold on to anything. He took a bite of pancake, but it didn’t help. The next thing he remembers is talking to paramedics.

When the boys saw their grandpa was in trouble, they took immediate action.

John’Kiest tried to get his grandfather to take a bite of honey while Trinton called his mother and then 911.

Trinton remained calm on the phone to the 911 Center, giving his name, grandfather’s address and his mother’s phone number. He stayed on the phone as 911 called Acadian Ambulance and then answered questions about his grandfather’s condition. He waited at the edge of the road for the ambulance and Bunkie Fire Department unit to arrive.

For his action under pressure, Trinton was honored by the responding agencies in a special ceremony at Bunkie City Hall Annex on May 4, where he received a plaque and medal.

“Drummer was very lucky that Trinton and John’Kiest were with him,” Bunkie Fire Chief Joey Frank said. “They understood what was going on . Trinton was able to get on the phone and give clear information.

“That is remarkable for a 6-year-old and I was impressed with his actions,” Frank added.

Acadian paramedic Matt Decuir said Drummer was confused when they arrived at the home. They quickly got some sugar into his system and he “perked up.”

Drummer was taken to the hospital where he was examined, treated and released.

“We knew the situation, but Trinton was at the road flagging us down. That helped us know which home we were going to,” Decuir said.

Jacob Andries, also of Acadian Ambulance, said it is hard to believe the person on the 911 recording was a 6-year-old.

“I have three older children and I don’t know if they know all the information that Trinton gave us,” Andries said. “It was truly remarkable.”

Trinton, a student at Martin Park Elementary in Alexandria, said he learned about 911 in school and at home.

“We learned what to tell 911 at school,” Trinton said at the ceremony. “I was never upset, but I was worried about my grandfather. It’s great to see my grandfather well.”

When Drummer entered the City Hall Annex, Jacob ran over and gave him a hug.

Ashley Thomas, Trinton’s mother and Drummer’s daughter, said Trinton called her as everything was unfolding. She knew something was wrong.

She said Trinton realizes his actions saved Drummer’s life.

“I told him to call 911 and I started heading towards Bunkie,” Thomas said. "By the time I reached Bunkie, they were already at the hospital.”

Drummer said he is very proud of Trinton and John’Kiest for their actions.

“Besides God, those two were there to save me when no one else was at home,” Drummer said. “Their actions, along with the paramedics’, were outstanding.”