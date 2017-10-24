77 state inmates to be released in Avoyelles Nov. 1 ‘

There will be 77 state inmates released in Avoyelles Parish on Nov. 1 as part of the state’s “Justice Reinvestment” initiative to reduce the state’s budget deficit. Of that number, 47 will be released from the state’s Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport and 30 are state inmates being housed in Avoyelles Parish prisons. Another 13 inmates will be released from parish jail before Dec. 1.

As with all inmates when they are released, they will be turned out at the prison gates to be picked up by family and friends.

Statewide Louisiana is kicking 1,400 state inmates out on the streets before their sentences are served. About 80 percent of those will be released from parish jails with 20 percent leaving early from other state prisons, including the Cottonport facility.

The cost-saving program was approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards this past Spring. It includes a reduction in prison terms for non-violent offenders.

The program is expected to save $265 million in prison costs over the next 10 years with 70 percent of that savings to be reinvested in local communities for criminal justice programs.

Sheriff Doug Anderson is not happy about the “mass exit of inmates” and believes many will return to jail.

HASN'T FOUND A FAN

“I haven’t talked to anyone who is a fan of it,” Anderson said. “Plus, this will be a drastic blow to our budget. The budget loss is estimated to be $1,050 a day for APSO.”

Anderson knew the inmate release was coming for some time, which is one reason he closed the APSO Detention Center near Bunkie earlier this year and the women’s detention center in Simmesport almost two years ago.

“In fact, DOC had already started the process of letting inmates go on ‘good time,’ Anderson added. The sheriff said the release process “ramped up” when the package of 10 reforms passed earlier this year.

The goal is to keep those convicted of less serious crimes out of prison and implement alternatives to help them get their lives back on track.

The “Justice Reinvestment Package” will reduce the state inmate population by 10 percent to reach its target of $265 million in savings over the next decade.

One bill reduces the time a non-violent offender must serve before being eligible for parole to 35 percent of the sentence, down from 40 percent.

DOC Secretary James LeBlanc said this means an inmate sentenced to 10 years for a non-violent crime will be released an average of 63 days earlier under this program.

“It wasn't like we were behind closed doors,” he said, noting that the proposals were discussed for more than a year before they were passed into law. Everybody needs to understand that everybody had the opportunity to put input into this process.”

The group that created the package of bills included representatives from law enforcement and the District Attorneys Association. The bill affecting parole and “good time” requirements passed 26-11 in the Senate and 75-30 in the House.

LeBlanc pointed out that DOC inmates held in parish jails have usually committed less serious crimes but also receive fewer services than those in state prisons. He said the DOC will beef up risk assessments, re-entry centers and transition programs to reduce the number of inmates who return to crime and incarceration.

SPEND IN COMMUNITY

The new law requires half of the money saved in the first year to go toward community supervision, substance abuse treatments, education and employment services for released inmates.

Anderson is concerned about inmates returning to their communities -- especially about the prospect of them returning to a life of crime.

While the offenders to be released may be non-violent, many are career or habitual criminals.

One state inmate on the early release list is a 31-year-old man who has been arrested 24 times for burglary, theft and selling drugs.

“What do you think he’s going to do when he gets out of jail?”

Those who have studied “crime and punishment” issues have noted that while murderers have committed the most serious crime against society, most would never commit that crime again were they returned to society. Most murders are a one-time event prompted by immediate circumstances involving someone the killer knew.

Theft, burglary, forgery, fraud, prostitution, dope dealing are almost “jobs” for those convicted of those crimes. As a result, there is a high rate of return to prison in those areas of crime.

LeBlanc said such issues may best be addressed by asking why the judicial system allows criminals to be arrested, but not tried, multiple times before finally sending the criminal to jail.

“If they are guilty of a violent crime, lets convict them,” he said. “Lets not plea bargain or let them sit in jail for two or three years and then go and say, well if you plea to this, we'll get you out and you get credit for time served. That happens more than we like to say in a lot of cases.”

IMPACTS WORK-RELEASE

Anderson said the early release program could impact APSO’s work-release programs which uses mostly non-violent offenders to do work around the parish.

Municipal councils have been complaining for the past several months that they are already receiving fewer and fewer inmates for such tasks as picking up litter, cutting grass and cleaning municipal buildings.

LeBlanc said a five-member committee is reviewing every case eligible to be released Nov. 1 and those released will be on “rigorous supervision.”

In addition to the upcoming initial release under the “reform” package, LeBlanc said the state has to establish a system to handle early releases after this one.

About 16,000 inmates -- about 40 percent of DOC inmates -- will soon meet the qualifications for early release under the new law.

“There’s never been a situation like this in the history of the state, so you’ve got a lot of unknowns,” Louisiana Sheriffs Association Executive Director Michael Ranatza said.

While local sheriffs have been worrying about the Nov. 1 “mass release,” Ranatza said that now that is here, “the best way to deal with it is head on.”