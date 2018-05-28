8 Avoyelles Parish schools to have new principals in 2018-19

It was another game of “musical chairs” in Avoyelles Parish School District schools, but this year it was the principals’ turn to play.

Eight APSD schools will have new principals in 2018-19.

The only principals returning to a familiar office next school year are Mike Rachal at Avoyelles High and Chuck Normand at Bunkie Magnet High. They will also have their same administrative staffs.

“For the past three years we mainly moved assistant principals around and only moved one principal,” Superintendent Blaine Dauzat said. “This will be a one-time thing concerning principals.

“We need to give them three or four years at one school to work on improving the school,” he added.

Dauzat said the district “has been progressing steadily for the last several years. However, we have stagnated at a few locations. I believe this will infuse energy into those locations and those principals.”

NEW PRINCIPALS

Perhaps the most significant move is that of sending first-year principal Liza Jacobs from Bunkie Elementary Learning Academy to become principal of Marksville High.

“I believe Jacobs can handle becoming the principal at the largest school in the parish,” Dauzat said. “She was born and raised in Marksville, but she also had mixed emotions about leaving BELA.

“She did an outstanding job at BELA,” he added.

Eric Dauzat, who had served as interim principal of MHS when Marvin Hall unexpectedly resigned to become head football coach at Peabody Magnet in Alexandria, will be principal of LaSAS.

Laura Hargis is being transferred from LaSAS to become principal of Lafargue Elementary in Effie, where she lives.

Sharice Sullivan will become principal of BELA, replacing Jacobs.

Dawn Pitre is leaving the principalship of Marksville Elementary to become the district’s Special Education supervisor, replacing the retired Dr. Karen Williams.

Nicole Gagnard is moving up from assistant principal to principal of Marksville Elementary.

Jessica Gauthier is moving from Riverside Elementary to Cottonport Elementary.

Wendy Adams will move from Cottonport to Plaucheville.

Toni Wilson will move from Plaucheville Elementary to become principal of Riverside Elementary in Simmesport.

ASSISTANT PRINCIPALS

There are only two assistant principal changes. Kim Gagnard will become assistant principal at MES. She worked at Avoyelles Public Charter prior to taking this position.

At Marksville High, Jennifer Dismer will become the school’s third assistant principal -- a position Eric Dauzat held before becoming interim principal. Dismer served as acting Child Welfare &

Attendance supervisor this past year while Debbie Bain was on sabbatical. Bain is returning next school year.