Acadian Ambulance Offers Fourth of July Safety Tips

July 1, 2017—Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, Acadian Ambulance would like to remind the public to celebrate safely.

Firework and water sports injuries are the most common injuries around the Fourth of July holiday. Other common emergencies are attributed to grilling injuries, alcohol-related injuries and motor vehicle crashes.

The best safety against fireworks is to leave them to the professionals. If you or others use them, light them outdoors in a clear area, away from buildings, cars and trees.

Don’t allow children to light fireworks, especially if there’s no adult around. Even sparklers can reach a temperature up to 2,000 degrees.

Keep a bucket of water or fire extinguisher nearby in case of rogue sparks.

Wet used fireworks before throwing them away to ensure embers are put out.

If at a pool or on a beach, lake or river, make sure everyone, adults and children alike, wears a properly fitting life jacket.

Don’t drink while driving a boat or vehicle.

Don’t float in the water near the boat’s exhaust, which contains high levels of carbon monoxide.

Watch for incoming weather, and don’t swim or boat if there is lightning activity nearby.

Always watch children who are in or near the water.

Keep pets in the house during fireworks. Secure them in a small interior room with a radio or TV playing to drown out noise. Windows and doors should be closed to keep the noise out and your pet in.

At the beach, know how to spot a rip current and how to escape from one.

Stay hydrated if out in the sun - drink water even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Use sunscreen and wear protective clothing when out in the sun.

Never text while driving.

Acadian Ambulance remains committed to the safety of everyone during holiday celebrations.

Since the 1990s, Acadian has been committed to providing emergency medical care and transportation to Avoyelles Parish.