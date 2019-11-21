Activities in Avoyelles listed

NOW Through DECEMBER 1- Climate Champions Art online contest, open to any child grade 1-12. Photograph of original work or scan and upload the file in a submission form at www.HomeEnergyClub.com/ ClimateChampions.

NOW through DECEMBER 16- Toy donations accepted at Bunkie Police Department. New and unwrapped items accepted. Call (318) 346-7634.

DECEMBER 1- “Christmas on the River,” Simmesport- 4 p.m. parade, 6 p.m.- lighting of town Christmas tree. Gumbo sold. simmesportla.com.

DECEMBER 1- 1:30 p.m.- Hessmer Christmas parade. Free to participate. Call 563-4511.

DECEMBER 1- 2 p.m.- “Christmas in the Park,” Moreauville. 2 p.m.- parade, after parade- walking track opens with vendors & 6 p.m.- fireworks display. Call (318) 985-2338.

DECEMBER 1- 2 p.m.- “100 Women in Red” service, Second Union Baptist Church, Bunkie. Rev. Christopher Ardoin, pastor. Call 346-6732.

DECEMBER 2- 8 a.m.- Avoyelles Adult Education Center HiSET Exam administered, CLTCC Ward A. Nash Campus, Cottonport. Cost $93.75 for five subjects. Call 253-5511.

DECEMBER 3- 1:30 p.m.- Footprints Grief and Loss Support Group, David Haas Memorial United Methodist Church, Bunkie. Call 346-4692.

DECEMBER 5- 8:30 a.m.- Registration for online HiSET class. Haas auditorium, Bunkie. Call 253-5511.

DECEMBER 5- Deadline to register for “Christmas Paint and Pajamas,” Avoyelles 4-H Center, Mansura. Sponsored by Avoyelles Arts Council. Ages 5-13. Cost $15 each for Arts Council member children, $20 for non-Arts Council member children. Call 264-1826.

DECEMBER 7- 11 a.m.- BBQ dinners sold, Christ’s Missionary Baptist Church, Marksville. Cost $8 per plate. Call 253-6137.

DECEMBER 7- 6 p.m.- “Polar Express” movie showing, Effie walking track. Free to attend. Visitors asked to wear pajamas. Visit Ward One Community Foundation Facebook.

DECEMBER 8- Deadline to apply for Marksville Police Department bicycle giveaway. Recipients notified by letter. Call 253-9250.

DECEMBER 12- Deadline to enter Dec. 15 Mansura Christmas Lighting contest, sponsored by Mansura Chamber of Commerce. Call (318) 964-2120.

DECEMBER 14- 6 to 9 p.m.- Drive-thru nativity, Center Point Pentecostal Church. Rev. Carl Beard, pastor. Call 253-8145.