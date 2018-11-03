ACY will have significant economic impact on Bunkie

Acadiana Center for Youth will mean a safe, secure and modern facility to house 72 juvenile offenders. It also means jobs and an economic boost that is sorely needed in the Bunkie area and in Avoyelles Parish.

ACY will hold a job fair from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 14 at Haas Auditorium. Those interested in a state job with the Office of Juvenile Justice should mark that date on their calendar.

Several key positions have already been filled. About 30 will be hired and trained in January and another 50 will come on board in February.

The first 36 juvenile males will arrive in March, OJJ Deputy Assistant Secretary Beth Touchet-Morgan said.

Immediate impact: jobs

“The immediate impact to this community will be in the jobs created,” Touchet-Morgan said. “It has already had an impact in that we spent $20 million in construction to build it.”

The 20-acre complex includes eight buildings and is fully enclosed with arched security fencing. It has two large residential buildings, with each having three dormitory sections for 12 residents each.

The offenders, or residents, in ACY are there because they committed crimes and have been sentenced by a court to be held in a secure environment.

OJJ has changed its philosophy of dealing with juvenile offenders to be one of “therapy and treatment” rather than of punishment.

The goal is to correct the juvenile’s behavior and return them to their community ready to become a productive citizen.

$12 million budget

“The operating budget of this facility is about $12 million a year,” Touchet-Morgan said. “Of that, between $8-9 million is committed to personnel.”

Touchet-Morgan said most of the 124 employees at ACY will live in and near Avoyelles Parish -- either because they are already residents or because they will relocate here if transferred from another facility. Very few will commute to work at the Bunkie site.

This means that most of those salaries will be spent in this area.

The economic impact of job creation has a multiplied effect because the money spent by those employees supports the creation of other jobs, which in turn supports other areas of the economy and so on.

The $12 million ACY budget could be multiplied by at least three -- some economists say seven -- times within the parish and Bunkie economies.

The opening of the juvenile detention center is also expected to help the real estate market in the Bunkie area,which has many listings for homes for rent and for sale.

Current residents who land one of the higher-paying state jobs will also be in a better position to buy a home or buy a larger home.