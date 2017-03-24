AG Jeff Landry Statement on Stafford Verdict

BATON ROUGE, LA - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the following statement after a jury found Marksville Deputy Marshal Derrick Stafford guilty of one count of Manslaughter and one count of Attempted Manslaughter:

"We are pleased with today’s verdict. As we have said all along, our goal in this case was to get justice for Jeremy Mardis, his family, and the people of Louisiana. Today, that happened. We are thankful for the diligence, time, and hard work of Judge Bennett and the jury. I am also grateful to my lead prosecutors John Sinquefield and Matthew Derbes who put in countless hours, along with investigators and support staff from our office, to achieve today's results. As Attorney General, I will continue to fight for justice and the rule of law in a fair and ethical manner."

