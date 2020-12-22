Age of Aquarius? Some say 'Christmas Star' was beacon of a new age

The "Christmas Star" graced the heavens above Avoyelles Parish just after sunset on Dec. 21.

The "great conjunction" of Jupiter and Saturn -- when the two gas giants' orbits cross each other -- made the two planets appear as one big star. Many believe it was this -- or another astronomical "sign" that guided the "three wise men" from present-day Iran to Bethlehem about 2,025 years ago.

Those who believe in astrology are quick to point out that this conjunction occurring in the constellation of Aquarius "ushers in a new age" for the world -- passing from an age of commercial and industrial advancements to an age of scientific innovations and social altruism and compassion.

An astrological "age" lasts about 2,160 years. We are leaving the Age of Pisces and approaching the "dawning of the age of Aquarius."

Forget what you heard back in the long-haired '60s. And apparently it was Jupiter aligning with Saturn -- not Mars -- that was the wake-up call.

The fact that the COVID-19 vaccines were released as the "planets aligned" has been noted by stargazers.