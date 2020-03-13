Alexandria Diocese will close schools March 16-April 10

Alexandria Catholic Diocese schools will follow the state's lead and close its eight schools through April 10, Diocesan Superintendent Thomas Roque said.

Roque said schools will reopen on Monday, April 13.

The schools' Easter break was scheduled for April 13-17. Roque said the schools will count the week before Easter as the spring break.

The Diocese has four schools in Avoyelles Parish, three in Rapides and one in Natchitoches. The parochial system's total enrollment is about 2,500.