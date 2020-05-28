Alexandria man charged with theft of livestock from Avoyelles Parish

An Alexandria man was arrested in Vermilion Parish Thursday (May 28) and charged with four counts of livestock theft from an Avoyelles Parish auction barn.

Joel Dunn, 48, was located and arrested by Department of Agriculture and Forestry Brand Commission officers. He was charged in Vermilion Parish and then brought to Marksville where he was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Detention Center under $10,000 bond.

Brand Commission investigators said Dunn had agreed to purchase four head of cattle and a horse from a livestock barn in Avoyelles Parish on Oct. 2 and Oct. 9, 2019. On both occasions, he allegedly left the barn without paying for the animals.

“State law protects our livestock markets from persons not complying with proper payment for livestock,"Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain said. "When the suspect did not return the livestock he did not pay for, it became a crime. As always, our brand investigators take these criminal acts seriously.”

The stolen livestock, valued at approximately $2,000, has not been recovered.

Although five animals were involved in the incidents, Dunn has only been charged with four counts of livestock theft -- two for each date when the crimes allegedly occurred.

The Livestock Brand Commission was assisted by the Abbeville Police Department and Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Department.

The Livestock Brand Commission was assisted in this investigation by the Abbeville Police Department and the Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Department.