Alexandria shooting suspect arrested in Marksville

A suspect in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Alexandria was arrested Wednesday in Marksville by agents of the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Denzel Washington, 18, was charged with two counts of attempted 1st degree murder in connection with incident on Bennett Street in Alexandria. Alexandria Police said a 16-year-old youth and 5-year-old child received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were treated at an Alexandria hospital.

Alexandria P.D. said the case is still under investigation and is asking anyone with information to call the detective division at 318-449-5099.