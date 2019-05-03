Alissa Tassin announces for Clerk position

(Editor’s note: This is an announcement by a candidate in the Oct. 12 election.)

Alissa Piazza Tassin is a native of Marksville and an attorney in the Piazza Law Office. She is married to Jason Tassin who is also from Marksville. Together they have two children: Colton (8) and Elizabeth (4).

Alissa is the daughter of Judge Angelo III and Gwen Piazza of Marksville. She is a 1998 graduate of Marksville High School. She received an undergraduate degree from LSU and earned her juris doctorate at Southern University Law Center.

Alissa spent two years working in Rapides Parish before returning to Avoyelles to establish her private practice. She is qualified to practice law in both State and Federal courts. She has represented a broad variety of interests before many different Louisiana District Courts. She has served Avoyelles as a Public Defender, and she is the attorney for the town of Mansura.

Alissa is active in the community and currently serves as the president of the Avoyelles Parish Bar Association. “I have always been focused on doing my part to make Avoyelles a more desirable place for people to live and for businesses to thrive,” she said. “Being Clerk of Court will be a great opportunity for me to utilize my skills and education towards furthering that goal.”

Alissa notes she is a people person and hard worker who is “excited about the opportunity to be the next Clerk or Court. I will bring fresh ideas and a positive outlook to the table, in addition to my legal background and business experience. I will run the office efficiently and welcome the public warmly,” she added.

Alissa hopes to visit with voters during her campaign “so I can hear the public’s thoughts and ideas about how the Clerk’s office could better serve them.”

For more information on her and her campaign, visit www.votealissa.com online and her “Alissa Piazza Tassin for Avoyelles Clerk of Court” Facebook page. She said she hopes to “get people registered to vote, to engage the youth of this parish in the electoral process and to motivate people to get excited about what the future holds for Avoyelles Parish.”