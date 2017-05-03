All Avoyelles Parish schools closing two hours early today, Wednesday, May 3

All Avoyelles Parish schools are closing two hours early from their normal closing time on Wednesday, May 3. All Catholic schools in the parish will be closing at 1 p.m. Avoyelles Pubic Charter School will also close two hours earlier than normal. The announcement for public schools was made by School Superintendent Blaine Dauzat at 10:30 a.m. The closure is due to pending heavy rains and possible severe weather moving through Avoyelles Parish today which could flood streets and roads. Rain has started in the parish and severe weather is being reported to the south and west of the parish.