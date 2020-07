All July 14 Jury trials cancelled, rescheduled for later date

NOTICE IS HEREBEY GIVEN BY JUDGE KERRY SPRUILL, JUDGE BILLY BENNETT, DISTRICT ATTORNEY CHARLES RIDDLE III, AND CHIEF PUBLIC DEFENDER BRAD DAUZAT THAT ALL PERSONS WHO HABVE RECEIVED A JURY SUBPOENA FOR TUESDAY, JULY 14TH MAY DISREGARD THE SUBPOENA. ALL JURY TRIALS SCHEDULED FOR TUESDAY, JULY 14TH WILL BE CANCELLED AND RESCHEDULED FOR A LATER DATE.

THIS NOTICE IS NECESSARY BASED UPON THE NEW ORDER THAT IS BEING ISSUED BY THE OFFICE OF GOVERNOR JOHN BEL EDWARDS LIMITING THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO MAY BE IN AN INDIVIDUAL LOCATION, AMONG OTHER THINGS.

WE APOLOGIZE FOR ANY INCONVIENCE THAT THIS MAY CAUSE.

PLEASE STAY SAFE; SOCIAL DISTANCE AND WEAR A MASK!