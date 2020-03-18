All research and recording temporarily haulted at Avoyelles Clerk of Court Office

The following public announced has been issued by Connie Desselle, Avoyelles Clerk of Court in helping to deal with the Coronavirus restrictions:

As of March 19, the Avoyelles Parish Clerk of Court's office will be operating our office with a skeleton crew to try to limit in person exposure to the public.

Until further notice, we will not be issuing birth certificates, death certificates, expungement packets and will not allow genealogy or other research. We are asking that only essential items be brought in for recording and filing.

All court proceedings with the exception of emergency situations are still canceled until further notice.

We are taking these steps in order to comply with Federal and State guidance to protect the health and safety of our staff and the public.

If you should have any questions or need any help with any exceptional situation, please feel free to call our office at 253-7523. We are sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding during this time.