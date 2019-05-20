Avoyellean of the Year honoree Allison Ravarre-Augustine shortly after the presentation., with plaque and flowers form her husband in hand.

Allison Ravarre-Augustine named Avoyellean of the Year

Mon, 05/20/2019 - 3:57pm

Allison Ravarre-Aymond has been named Avoyellean of the Year.

She was named in a surprise presentation today at the LSU Ag Center in Mansura. She is well known as a volunteer and leader in many organizations in Avoyelles.

With her family,friends, and fellow volunteers looking on, she accepted the plaque from last year's honoree, Wilbert Carmouche.

Former honorees Margie Melancon, Theresa Thevenote, Gen. Sherian Cadoria (ret), and Carlos Mayeux, Jr. were also part of the presentation.

A full story will be published in this coming Sunday edition of the Avoyelles Journal.

