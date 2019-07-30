Anderson 'clinically dead' after suicide attempt

An Alexandria mother accused of murdering her 5-year-old daughter was reportedly on life support and "clinically dead" Saturday afternoon following her suicide attempt in the Rapides Parish Jail this past Thursday.

Jasmine Anderson, 24, was arrested by the Alexandria Police Department on July 23 at a Bunkie mental health facility, where she had been placed during APD's initial investigation. She was charged with 2nd degree murder of Audrey Chelette, who died July 17 from a fatal neck injury. Chelette brought the dead child to Christus St. Frances Cabrini, claiming she was injured in a one-car auto accident..

Her bond was set at $500,000.

She hanged herself in her cell only two minutes after a cell check Thursday morning, Rapides Sheriff William Earl Hilton said. At 9:38 a.m., corrections officers found Anderson "unresponsive in her cell," Hilton said. "Officers and medical staff immediately began CPR and Acadian Ambulance was called."

Anderson was revived and taken to an Alexandria hospital ICU.

"It is our understanding from hospital staff that Ms. Anderson is currently on life support," Hilton said Monday. "We are currently reviewing all reports, videos and procedures involving this incident. At this point, it appears all policies and procedures were adhered to."

Her attorney, Chad Guillot of Marksville, has filed motions seeking a sanity commission, bond reduction and any video of the suicide attempt.

Guillot said mental health issues are a common problem among inmates awaiting trial.

"There are no services to assist them," he said. "They are simply put in jail and, sometimes, as in Jasmine’s case, are not adequately protected from themselves."

Guillot said the "judicial system and law enforcement have to do better than this." He said he is gathering the details related to Anderson's suicide attempt to determine if there was any wrongdoing on the part of corrections officers.

"I hope action can be taken to safeguard against this recurring in the future," he said.

Unless there are obvious symptoms exhibited by a person, mental health issues "are difficult to diagnose and treat," Guillot continued. "However, when law enforcement is put on notice that there is an apparent need for mental health treatment for a defendant, it would be helpful for law enforcement to send the defendant to a facility that would be in a better position to assess and handle those situations. However, while law enforcement has custody of the defendant, they are still responsible for that person’s well-being and should do all that is necessary to protect that person from harm, whether that be from themselves or from others inside of the facility."

He said he hopes all law enforcement agencies, and specifically RPSO, will do better in treating and handling suspects and inmates "with mental health issues and prevent other unnecessary deaths."

Guillot said he personally offers his condolences to Anderson's family, not only on her case but on the deaths of her two children. In addition to Audrey's recent death, Anderson's 4-year-old son Christopher "C.J." Chelette Jr. died in April from reportedly choking on a bottle cap.