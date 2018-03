Final score- Avoyelles Public Charter 39; North Caddo 65.

Third quarter- North Caddo went on a 12-0 run to start the fourth quarter. APCS trails 44-34 at the end of the third.

Half- APCS trails only by one in the Class AA semi final playoffs. Score at the half is 26-25.

First Quarter- Avoyelles Public Charter basket leads North Caddo 16-13 in Class-AA state semi finals.