APSB gives Dauzat high marks on evaluation

Once again the Avoyelles School Board has given Superintendent Blaine Dauzat high marks on his evaluation and high praise for his hard work as chief administrator of the parish public schools. The composite score of the board members was 3.58 on a 4.0 grading scale.

Dauzat said he appreciates board members’ support, but felt his evaluation is actually a reflection of the work of all employees in the school system.

“We have great people working in our school system,” Dauzat said. “Our staff is outstanding and our principals are great. There were some critiques during the evaluation and we will work to see if those can be corrected. I do appreciate the support of the board. I do believe this school system is moving forward.”

Board President Chris LaCour said eight board members submitted their evaluation. He did not indicate which board member did not file an evaluation. The results were announced at the Dec. 5 board meeting.

7 PERFORMANCE AREAS

Dauzat was given a score of 1 to 4 in seven job performance areas: educational leadership, staff relations, public relations, working relationship with the board, financial directions, management of facilities and personnel quality. He scored 136 out of 152 maximum points.

“I felt the board members did a great job in their evaluations,” LaCour said. “The board members took it seriously and made great comments on their individual evaluations.”

He said comments were similar, “which showed we are in-line with each other as board members concerning the leadership of the superintendent. Their comments said Dauzat is meeting the expectations we, as board members, set.”

LaCour did not read each individual board member’s score for Dauzat, but only the overall average score.

“I, for one, appreciate the hard work Dauzat does,” board member Mike Lacombe said. “He is here at the Central Office before 7:30 a.m. and doesn’t leave until late. He is working at all the schools trying to bring up their state test scores, even the schools with Ds and Fs.”

Dauzat said the system is doing its work in an ethical and morally correct manner.