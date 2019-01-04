APSB statement on Gainesville crash

The following is a statement from the Avoyelles School Board on the Gainesville crash:

We are deeply saddened by the news of the terrible accident that a church youth group from our parish was involved in. Avoyelles Parish lost 5 young people in the accident. (3 of them were APSB students and the other two had close ties to our system.) Something like this always puts things in perspective. No family (including the APSB family) should have to go through this. We will help however we can.

For now, please know that our thoughts and prayers are with these families. Please also know that we will do everything that we can for our students and staff most affected by this tragic event.

All of our love goes out to each of them. They will be greatly missed.