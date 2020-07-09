APSD creating 'school system within a school system’ for new school year

Over the next month, a "school system within a school system" will be taking shape.

By Aug. 5, Avoyelles Parish School District students will probably be climbing aboard heavily sanitized school buses as they travel to schools they haven't seen since March.

Those who don't want to make that trip won't have to. They will be able to say hello to their new teachers "virtually."

"What we're doing is helping the school system provide connectivity from the schools to the school's parking lots," Detel Sales/Marketing Director Brandi Dubea said. "We are also putting

LTE devices, access points, at different businesses and other buildings in the communities to provide more internet availability to students in the communities."

Dubea said the LTE routers "are like data on cellphones," allowing the system's "customers" to access the network. There will be a monthly cost associated with the system, she noted.The cost will depend on how much data the school district needs.

Detel will also help the schools manage their data "to help ensure they remain within their data limit," she said.

"It is a secure network that will only allow school system devices to access it," Dubea continued. "When the student logs on, his device will connect to the nearest school system."

Dubea said Detel is working with a North Louisiana school that has decided to split its students into a brick-and-mortar group and a remote group. The two groups swap every two

weeks, she said.

Upgrading WiFi access for students will cost less than $500,000. Providing a Chromebook for each student will cost about $1 million.

Those costs are being covered by a federal "Safe Start" grant to the school district.

Superintendent Blaine Dauzat said the district first began looking at virtual, or remote, instruction as an "emergency back up plan" just in case schools were shut down with a second wave of

coronavirus at the start of the year or a new pandemic later in the year.

After further review, the district realized that virtual learning could be an education option for parents who were concerned about sending their children back to school with COVID still present in the community.

The federal funds provided the money necessary to purchase the devices for the students and to overcome the problem of poor access and internet service in parts of the parish.

"I don't believe virtual learning is as good as learning in person in front of a teacher, but we will try to give parents that option," Dauzat said.

He noted he is not yet certain that the service will be available in 100 percent of the parish, but is optimistic that it will be.

The routers will be placed on buildings throughout the parish. That could be a town hall, a library, a business, a community center, a church.

Dubea said if there is no service at a student's home, they can go to the building with the access point and "go to class" in the car.

Dauzat said a child who starts the school year "virtually" can switch to in-person instruction later. The availability of the virtual school option will also give students the ability to switch

from in-school to at-home instruction.

There are still unknowns about how schools are to open this school year. For example, the state has not adequately explained how anti-COVID measures apply to school bus transportation, he said.

A school bus can hold about 60 students. If the bus is limited to half capacity, that would be 30. If those 30 students have to be six feet apart while riding on the bus, there will be buses with 15 students on them, Dauzat noted.

That and other questions will be answered soon, he said.

"It is such a fluid situation," Dauzat said. "It changes day by day. We are doing everything we can to be prepared for what might

happen."